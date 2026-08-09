Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers again Sunday

Happ went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

A day after hitting his 19th home run of the season, Happ followed that up with long ball No. 20. The veteran outfielder has now reached the 20-homer plateau in each of the last four years. Happ's career high in home runs is 25, which he recorded on two different occasions across his 10 years in the majors. With a strong finish to the 2026 campaign, he could be in line to surpass that figure.