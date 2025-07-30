Happ (shin) appeared as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Happ suffered a bruised left shin during Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, and while he didn't start Wednesday's game, the veteran was clearly healthy enough to play, as he launched his 15th home run of the season. The Cubs have an off day Thursday, which gives Happ another day to rest, and he should be in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Orioles.