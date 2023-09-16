Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Happ snapped a 13-game homer drought, during which he hit a paltry .188 (9-for-48). His blast got the Cubs on the board in the ninth inning and nearly sparked a comeback, though the rally fell short. The outfielder has maintained a .241/.357/.417 slash line with 18 homers, 73 RBI, 77 runs scored and 14 stolen bases -- those counting starts are all career highs, but his ratios are on the lower end of his career performance through 145 contests this season.