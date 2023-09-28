Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-5, extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Happ and Mike Tauchman each went deep in the third inning, giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead for the moment. The former is up to 20 long balls this season, which is the third time in his seven-year MLB career that he's reached the plateau. Happ would need a remarkable finish over the final four games of the regular season to match his career best of 25 home runs, set back in 2021. He has already set a new career high with 81 RBI this year.