Happ went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Happ has enjoyed his trip to Coors Field so far, as he's gone 5-for-8 with two walks, four extra-base hits and three RBI in two games. The veteran outfielder is still having a bit of a down season by his standards, as his current .732 OPS would be the lowest of his nine-year MLB career. However, Happ has also managed 17 home runs to this point, and he could reach the 20-homer plateau for the third straight season and fifth time overall with a good finish to the year.