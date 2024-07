Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

A day after going 4-for-4 at the plate, Happ remained hot. The outfielder also has eight RBI over the last two games, bringing his season total to 52. He had a career-high 84 RBI last year, and he could make a run at that total in 2024, particularly if he maintains his recent level of production for a longer stretch.