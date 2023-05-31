Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Neither team got much going on offense, but Happ was still able to contribute. The outfielder continues to be a solid fantasy asset with an .818 OPS across 53 games. That would be his best mark since the shortened 2020 campaign, when Happ recorded an .866 OPS over 57 games. His counting stats haven't been great this year with four home runs, 18 runs scored and 21 RBI, though they'll likely trend upward if he continues to make consistent contact.