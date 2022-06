Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Happ displayed good patience at the plate Wednesday and helped lead the Cubs to an 8-3 win. The outfielder is displaying a better eye at the plate this season, as he's walking roughly 13 percent of the time and has lowered his strikeout rate to 19.6 percent, which would be a new career best. As a result, Happ is also batting a career-best .275 at the moment.