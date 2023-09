Happ went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs only mustered seven hits as a team, with Happ recording nearly half of them as he extended his hitting streak to four games. The outfielder was also the only Chicago player with multiple hits in the contest. Happ is now batting .246 for the season, which is a step back from the career-best .271 mark he registered last year, though he has already surpassed his 2022 home run and RBI totals.