Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Happ (hamstring) remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Happ has been held out of spring games all month with a left hamstring injury and it's not clear when he might return. However, Counsell insists the club is just being careful and Happ should be ready to roll on March 28 against the Rangers.