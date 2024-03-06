Happ (hamstring) has resumed some light baseball activity, though the Cubs are being cautious with the outfielder leading up to the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Happ may not see much more Cactus League action, but it seems like he should be fine for the start of the regular season even if he only appears in a few more exhibition games. "The most important thing is that we just get Ian enough at-bats before Opening Day to be in a good spot offensively," manager Craig Counsell said. The veteran played in 158 games each of the last two years and should take on a similar workload in 2024 if he can stay healthy.