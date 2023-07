Happ went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Happ needed a game like this, as he came into the contest batting just .190 in July. The outfielder's track record suggests he'll bounce back, and his .760 OPS isn't far off from the .782 mark he posted in 2022. Happ should maintain a key spot in Chicago's lineup and could be primed for a hot streak following his prolonged slump.