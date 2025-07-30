Happ (shin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, but the Cubs don't anticipate him requiring a stint on the 10-day injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Happ was lifted from Tuesday's loss after fouling a ball off his left shin. While he'll take a seat for the series finale in Milwaukee, Happ could be ready to play Friday against the Orioles after Thursday's team off day. Seiya Suzuki will start in left field Wednesday and Moises Ballesteros will get a start at designated hitter.