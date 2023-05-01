site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Sitting out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Happ is absent from the Cubs' lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
It appears to be a routine day off for Happ. Nelson Velazquez will start in left field and Cody Bellinger will move up to the third spot in the Cubs' lineup.
