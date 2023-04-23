site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Happ has been excellent in his first 20 games with a .924 OPS along with two homers, but he'll get a day of rest Sunday with Patrick Wisdom lined up in left field.
