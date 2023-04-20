Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Athletics.

Happ was in the middle of Chicago's offensive outburst as the No. 3 hitter, and he boosted his OPS to a robust .961 with the strong performance. The 11-6 Cubs are clicking on offense right now, with newcomers Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger providing a nice jolt. This should benefit Happ, as there will be plenty of chances for the outfielder to score runs and drive in others moving forward given his prominent spot in the lineup.