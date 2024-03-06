Happ (hamstring) was able to take part in batting practice Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stepping into face live pitching is a promising sign that Happ is making progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain, though the real test for the outfielder will come when he starts running the bases at full speed. Though Happ doesn't appear particularly close to drawing back into the Cubs' Cactus League lineup, the team is still optimistic that the 29-year-old will be ready to go by the time Opening Day arrives.