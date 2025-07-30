Happ may need to spend time on the injured list after suffering a bruised left shin during Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

X-rays on Happ's shin came back negative after the game, but with Moises Ballesteros set to be recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday, placing Happ on the injured list seems like the most logical way to open a spot on the active roster. If the 30-year-old outfielder ends up on the shelf, the Cubs may look to move Seiya Suzuki into the field while using Ballesteros or Justin Turner as their designated hitter.