Happ went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Happ was the only Chicago player with multiple hits Tuesday as he snapped an 0-for-11 streak coming into the day. The outfielder has cooled off some since recording an .853 OPS through April, though his .263 batting average and .786 OPS overall are in line with his .271 average and .782 OPS from last year. Happ should continue on as a solid fantasy contributor who plays most days for the Cubs.