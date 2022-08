Happ went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Friday.

Happ drove in all four of the Cubs runs to give his team the close one-run victory. The two long balls give Happ 15 on the year to go along with 63 RBI. Happ's career-high RBI total came in 2017 when he accumulated 68 of them. The 28-year-old left-fielder is well on pace to set a new career-best RBI mark with a little over a month remaining in the season.