Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said on 670 The Score that Happ (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Miami, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said previously that Happ would return at some point during the team's series against the Marlins, and Hoyer has confirmed Happ will be activated Tuesday. The outfielder has missed the minimum 10 days while recovering from a left oblique strain. Moises Ballesteros is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.