X-rays on Happ's left shin came back negative following his removal from Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Happ noted after the game that he felt lightheaded after fouling a ball off his leg, which was a big factor in the decision to take him out. Although he's been cleared of structural damage, there's a good chance the Cubs will sit him down for Wednesday's series finale, which will give him two consecutive recovery days heading into Chicago's weekend series against Baltimore.