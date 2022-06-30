Heyward (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to June 27, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Heyward was slated to miss a fifth consecutive game Thursday, but he'll land on the injured list after being diagnosed with inflammation in his right knee. The 32-year-old has progressed slowly in his recovery over the last several days, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return from the injured list. Narciso Crook's contract was selected to provide additional outfield depth, at least until Seiya Suzuki (finger) is able to return.