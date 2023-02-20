Estrada could begin the year in the minors with the Cubs adding several new relievers in the offseason, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Chicago added veterans Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger, along with Tyler Duffey on a minor-league deal. With the increased competition, Estrada may start the year with Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2022 and appeared in five games out of the bullpen for the Cubs. Estrada throws hard and has displayed good strikeout potential, so he could be in the MLB mix at some point again in 2023.