Cubs' Jeremiah Estrada: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Estrada has spun four scoreless innings in the majors this season but nonetheless finds himself back in the minors. He's clearing out to make room for Thursday's starter, Jameson Taillon.
