Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Pederson is just 2-for-9 to begin spring training, but both of the hits have left the yard. That's pretty much par for the course with the outfielder, who batted just .190 last season but slugged seven home runs in 43 games. Pederson had a .249 average and 36 home runs in his last full season back in 2019. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a great batting average in 2021, either, but the power should be there in Pederson's first season with the Cubs.