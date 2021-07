Pederson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, three RBI and two runs in Friday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old enjoyed his third two-hit, two-run performance in his last four games. Home runs have escaped Pederson's game of late, as he hasn't hit one since June 18. Friday's game raised his batting average to a still-underwhelming .230, but he's raised that mark by 10 points in the last four contests alone.