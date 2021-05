Pederson went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

For the second game in a row and sixth time in the last nine contests, Pederson recorded two or more hits. Perhaps more importantly, the outfielder has batted leadoff in consecutive games as well. The Cubs started the season with Ian Happ in that role and have also used Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras there. If Pederson can stick in the top spot, he should get more at-bats overall and could see an uptick in runs.