Pederson agreed to a contract with the Cubs on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the agreement is for one year and $7 million. Pederson struggled during 2020 with a .682 OPS before hitting well during the playoffs, but he also had an .818 OPS over the previous five seasons for the Dodgers. The 28-year-old mostly operated as a platoon player for Los Angeles since 2016, and that trend could continue in Chicago. However, former Cub Kyle Schwarber was an everyday starter in left field, and Pederson could be plugged directly into that role. He came into the league seeing most of his time in center field before transitioning to the corner outfield for the past few seasons.