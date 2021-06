Pederson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI Friday against the Cardinals.

He took right-hander Johan Oviedo deep on a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning and also hit a double. Pederson was thrown out on a stolen base attempt for the third time in three tries this season, so he probably can't be counted on to attempt many more steals going forward. He has four home runs over his last seven games and all eight of his home runs on the year have come against righties.