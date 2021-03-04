Pederson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Pederson hit his first home run of the spring and his first in a Cubs uniform. The 28-year-old outfielder batted cleanup, and he should slot into a prominent lineup spot during the regular season. The Cubs also sound committed to letting Pederson play every day and face lefties, which could help his counting stats but possibly act as a drain on his batting average if he struggles against southpaws.