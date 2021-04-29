Pederson (wrist) will travel with the Cubs to Cincinnati for the start of its three-game series with the Reds that begins Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Though Pederson eligible to return from the 10-day injured list beginning Saturday, manager David Ross suggested that the outfielder was being included on the road trip so he could continue his rehab process. With that in mind, the Cubs may not necessarily be looking to activate Pederson ahead either of the final two games of the series with Cincinnati. Before getting shut down due to left wrist tendinitis, Pederson was slashing .137/.262/.235 with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate over 61 plate appearances.