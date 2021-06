Pederson was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants in the fifth inning for undisclosed reasons, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Pederson went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting. The reasons for his exit aren't known at this point, but those details figure to come out after the game, if not sooner. Kris Bryant shifted from center field to left field and Rafael Ortega entered the game as the new center fielder.