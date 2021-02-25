Chicago manager David Ross said he could use Pederson against both righties and lefties this year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

"The conviction he had and the belief he had in being good against both sides of pitchers is something that he sold me on," Ross said. "And I thought we had a great opportunity for him." Pederson mainly avoided lefties when he was in Los Angeles, and he has a career .576 OPS against southpaws, compared to an .849 OPS against righties. It sounds like the 28-year-old might not start the year in a platoon situation, though if he struggles against lefties he could lose some at-bats to Jake Marisnick.