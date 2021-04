Pederson (wrist) is not currently scheduled for an MRI and will be re-evaluated after a few days of rest, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, but retroactive to April 21. It's unclear whether he will be able to return after minimum period, though there should be a clearer timeline within a few days. Jake Marisnick and Nico Hoerner could both see increased playing time in Pederson's absence.