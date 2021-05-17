site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Joc Pederson: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pederson isn't starting Monday's game against the Nationals.
Pederson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Tigers. Kris Bryant will start in left field while Matt Duffy starts at third base.
