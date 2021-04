Pederson is 0-for-6 with a walk and five strikeouts through his first two games.

Pederson had a great spring training, registering a .378/.431/1.000 slash line in 18 games, but that hasn't translated to a fast start to the regular season. It is of course a very small sample size, and the 28-year-old outfielder has been a streaky performer in the past, so the hits could start coming soon.