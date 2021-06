Pederson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

The outfielder got the job done from the leadoff spot, but the rest of the Cubs' lineup wasn't able to take advantage. Pederson only has two steals on the season but both have come in the last five games, part of a productive June that has seen him slug seven homers with 13 runs and 16 RBI through 25 games despite a lackluster .221/.277/.523 slash line.