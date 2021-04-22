Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist tendinitis, retroactive to April 21, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pederson had been out of the lineup for the last two games, and he's apparently dealing with a left wrist issue that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when Pederson will be able to return to action, but Jake Marisnick could see increased playing time in his absence. Nico Hoerner was recalled from the Cubs' alternate training site in a corresponding move.