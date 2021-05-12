Pederson went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.
Pederson hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, but that was the extent of the Cubs' run-scoring Wednesday. The 29-year-old Pederson has been on a tear lately, going 12-for-25 (.480) with five RBI and three runs scored in his last six games. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .244/.337/.321 with one home run, nine RBI and eight runs scored in 92 plate appearances. Pederson entered Wednesday with a .319 BABIP, indicating he's had some poor luck at the plate so far.