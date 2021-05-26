Pederson went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Pederson led off for the Cubs and almost single-handedly carried them to the 4-3 win. The home runs were just his third and fourth of the season, but the outfielder has been locked in lately, as he's batting .316 across his last 10 games with three long balls and six RBI. He's also batted leadoff in six straight contests, so clearly manager David Ross likes what he's getting from Pederson atop the order. He's a strong fantasy asset while he remains hot.