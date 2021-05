Pederson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Cardinals.

Pederson batted leadoff for the third straight game and set the tone for the easy win, starting the contest with a home run against Carlos Martinez, his second of the year. The outfielder is starting to look comfortable in a Chicago uniform after a slow start, and he has plenty of fantasy value as long as he's atop the batting order.