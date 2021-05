Pederson is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

It's hardly a surprise that Pederson won't be asked to play two games in one day right after being activated off the injured list Monday. He'll sit against lefty Clayton Kershaw in the day's first game, with Matt Duffy moving out to left field, but he should be back in the lineup for the nightcap against righty Trevor Bauer.