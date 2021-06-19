Pederson went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 10-2 loss to Miami.

Pederson took Miami starter Cody Poteet deep in the first and third innings. Friday's performance continues to a strong June for the 29-year-old outfielder, who is batting .254 with seven homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored in his last 15 games. He's up to a .250/.313/.474 slash line with 11 homers, 29 RBI and 26 runs scored across 214 plate appearances overall. He's also been caught stealing in all three of his stolen base attempts.

More News