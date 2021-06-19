Pederson went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 10-2 loss to Miami.
Pederson took Miami starter Cody Poteet deep in the first and third innings. Friday's performance continues to a strong June for the 29-year-old outfielder, who is batting .254 with seven homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored in his last 15 games. He's up to a .250/.313/.474 slash line with 11 homers, 29 RBI and 26 runs scored across 214 plate appearances overall. He's also been caught stealing in all three of his stolen base attempts.