Pederson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Pederson scored the Cubs' first run of the game on a fielding error in the bottom of the first inning, and he drove in a run with a single to right field in the second. Pederson has now appeared in three games since he returned from the 10-day injured list, and he's gone 4-for-9 with two RBI, two runs and two walks during that time.