The Cubs are likely to use Ian Happ as their leadoff hitter to begin the season instead of Pederson, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Pederson batted first 249 times during his seven seasons with the Dodgers, but Chicago manager David Ross said he's likely going to stick with Happ, who was the team's primary leadoff hitter last season. Pederson should still play regularly in left field, essentially replacing the departed Kyle Schwarber, and get plenty of opportunities to produce at the plate.