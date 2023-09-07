Wicks (3-0) allowed two runs on nine hits across 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants. He had no walks and one strikeout.

Wicks was plenty hittable, though he managed to mostly stay out of trouble and keep his record perfect during his rookie campaign. The 23-year-old missed more bats in his previous two starts, striking out 12 over 10 total innings, but the Cubs and fantasy managers should still be happy with Wednesday's results. Wicks figures to stick in the rotation as Chicago fights for a playoff spot, with his next scheduled start set for Monday against the Rockies at the notoriously tricky Coors Field.