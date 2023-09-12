Wicks allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Monday.

Wicks entered the contest having given up two or fewer runs in each of his first three big-league starts, and even a date at Coors Field didn't halt that streak. The southpaw allowed a first-inning run Monday but kept the Rockies off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing, which ended up as his second straight quality start. Wicks has just six punchouts over 17.2 frames since fanning nine in his major-league debut versus Pittsburgh on Aug. 26, but that's been about the only unimpressive part of his production. He's registered a 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB overall across his first 22.2 innings.