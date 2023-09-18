Wicks (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.

Wicks was inefficient -- in addition to the four walks, he also uncorked two wild pitches. This is the first time in five major-league outings that he's given up three runs or failed to complete five innings. The rookie southpaw is at a 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 27 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.