Wicks (2-0) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw left the game with the score tied 1-1 after tossing 51 of 90 pitches for strikes, but the Cubs took the lead for good in the top of the sixth while Wicks was still the pitcher of record. He's won two straight starts since his late August promotion to the majors, giving up a single run in each while posting a 12:4 K:PBB through 10 innings, and Chicago has every reason to keep running the 2021 first-round pick to the mound as the team tries to secure a playoff spot. Wicks will likely make his next start at home next week against the Giants.